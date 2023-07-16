Beijing Stock Exchange Adds 2 New Companies: Huaxin Yongdao and Tianli Compound

New Companies Huaxin Yongdao and Tianli Compound Listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange

Beijing, July 14, 2023 – The Beijing Stock Exchange welcomed two new companies this week, Huaxin Yongdao and Tianli Compound, bringing the total number of listed companies to 207. Huaxin Yongdao made its debut on July 10, while Tianli Compound was listed on July 12.

Huaxin Yongdao is a supplier and service operator that specializes in providing digital solutions for housing provident funds and the banking industry. The company holds 182 software copyrights and has played a role in the development of relevant industry standards.

Tianli Compound, on the other hand, focuses on the research and development, production, and sales of layered metal composite materials. Its products find applications in industries such as chemical, metallurgy, electric power, and marine engineering. The company reported a net profit of 73.18 million yuan in 2022, marking a year-on-year increase of 66.81%.

In addition to the new listings, Jinbo Biology completed its purchase this week, with approximately 40,000 investors participating in the new registration. The online frozen funds amounted to about 35.4 billion yuan, achieving a winning rate of 0.66%.

Furthermore, Huayang Motorsports received IPO approval from the Beijing Stock Exchange and is set to enter the issuance stage. Everbright Securities will act as the sponsor for the company.

Feiyu Technology successfully passed the meeting held by the Beijing Stock Exchange Listing Committee. The company is engaged in the research and development, design, production, and sales of precision metal parts and precision mold inspection tools. It has established stable partnerships with high-quality customers in the industry.

Looking ahead, Huitong New Materials and Haosheng Electronics, which have completed their issuance, will be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange on July 17 and July 19, respectively.

The Beijing Stock Exchange has a total of 17 companies awaiting listing after passing the meeting stage. Additionally, 111 companies have had their application materials accepted, and 339 companies are currently in the guidance period.

Next week, the Beijing Stock Exchange will hold deliberation meetings, with Wande shares attending the 36th meeting on July 18 and Keqiang shares attending the 37th meeting on July 21.

Wande shares is a fine chemical enterprise focused on the research and development and industrial application of microchannel continuous reaction technology. It supplies major domestic petroleum refining and chemical enterprises, including Sinopec and PetroChina.

Keqiang shares, on the other hand, specializes in the research and development, production, and sales of high-performance special rubber products. Its solar silicone panels have found widespread use among major domestic photovoltaic unit and module manufacturers.

Additionally, Jinyuan Seed Industry and Sino Rare Gui have received guidance and acceptance, while nine new companies, including Oumai Machinery, Dongang Technology, Ruineng Semiconductor, and Star Map Measurement and Control, have entered the mentoring period.

As the Beijing Stock Exchange continues to attract new listings and nurture companies in the guidance period, it plays a crucial role in the development of the Chinese capital market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

