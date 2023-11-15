Beijing Stock Exchange Celebrates Second Anniversary with Focus on Precise and Inclusive Services for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

The Beijing Stock Exchange celebrated its second anniversary on November 15, marking two years of progress in guiding financial resources to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). With a focus on serving innovative SMEs, the exchange has explored a new model of precise and inclusive services to meet the financing needs of these enterprises.

Data from the exchange shows that over 90% of the listed companies are high-tech enterprises, and private enterprises make up 88% of the listings. Furthermore, nearly 50% of the listed companies are national-level specialized and new “little giant” enterprises, highlighting the exchange’s commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement.

To accommodate the financing needs of SMEs, the Beijing Stock Exchange has implemented a differentiated financing system that allows for flexible and convenient small financing, with the maximum amount raised by a single new stock being 650 million yuan, and the minimum amount set at 68 million yuan.

Additionally, the exchange has focused on building a full-chain market system that serves SMEs, allowing for a smoother transition for companies listed on the New OTC Market to apply for listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange. This integrated approach aims to support the growth and development of SMEs through various funding and listing avenues.

In September, the China Securities Regulatory Commission launched opinions on the high-quality construction of the Beijing Stock Exchange, introducing reform and innovation measures to optimize the market ecology of financing, investment, and trading. Since then, the market has seen an increase in the number of investor accounts and daily transaction volume, indicating improved market performance.

Looking ahead, the exchange aims to focus on “three coordinations” and “four linkages” to promote the high-quality construction of the market. This includes strengthening coordination of investment and financing, primary and secondary markets, and various products. The exchange also plans to increase collaboration with other departments to create a platform supporting the development of SMEs in line with the national strategy and regional equity market.

Overall, the Beijing Stock Exchange is poised to continue exploring new models of precise and inclusive services to better support the innovative development of small and medium-sized enterprises. With a strategic focus on high-quality market construction, the exchange aims to facilitate the long-term growth and success of SMEs in technology, green, and other fields.

