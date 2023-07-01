Bella Thorne and Paint Her Red: “Blood represents a form of rebirth”

“I look for stories that tell the balance between the good and bad sides of life.” Interview with Bella Thorne

One of the most important novelties of this 69th edition of the Taormina Film Fest, which closes its doors tomorrow, was to give space to international influencers with an ad hoc evening dedicated to their short films. This year, talents and influencers from the world of social media have also arrived in Piazza IX Aprile, each with tens if not hundreds of millions of followers. In fact, the following have paraded on the Blue Carpet in succession: Adriana Lima, Eva Vik, Leaf Lieber, Rita Aldridge, Maram Taibah, Zates Atour, Stuart Vincent, Sam Blythe, Conor Boru and Gavin Mills. Last to arrive was the actress and acclaimed influencer Bella Thorne, who also curated the evening of shorts at the Ancient Theater called “Influential Shorts”. At 21:00 the “social stars” all appeared on the stage of the Greek theater to each present their own short film; among them also Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, who produced and created with Adriana Lima FIFA RWANDA.

Among the screened works, one of the most interesting for its social message was “PAIN HER RED”, the directorial debut of the American actress Bella Thorne.

The short film, based on an original screenplay written by her and stars actress Juliet Sterner (Saint Clare) narrated by director-screenwriter Oren Moverman, nominated for an Oscar for the original screenplay of Beyond the rules – The Messenger, is a work in which a woman covered in blood appears as a message against violence against women. Affaritaliani interviewed the charming and irreverent Bella Thorne.

Actress, singer, director. She is known, above all, for having played Cece Jones in the Disney Channel series “Full Rhythm” and Paige Townsen in the series “Famous in Love”. Her career began at the age of 6 as a model for commercials. Her first cinematic appearance was in 2003, when she played the role of a fan in the 2003 movie Skin Brothers. She has since appeared in film and television projects including Entourage and The OC Her in which she played the role of Taylor Townsend as a child. In 2007 she joined the regular cast of the second season of Dirty Sexy Money as Margaux Darling, which was her first major television role. In 2018 he took part in The sun at midnight – Midnight Sun alongside the actor Patrick Schwarzenegger. In the same year he starred in several films including My life with John F. Donovan, Assassination, Nation and Sei still here – I Still See You.

Fiery red hair and bright eyes, very elegant with a long colored dress: I meet Bella Thorne in the Palazzo dei Congressi theater.

Paint Her Red is a very strong film, what does the spilled blood mean to you?

For me, blood represents a form of rebirth that has the power to let out what we keep inside: a liberation that leads to a regeneration. After all, weren’t we born immersed in blood and die with it?

What do you think of the MeToo movement?

I happened to hear the most violent there could have been against women. I mostly listened in conversations during that time of protest and I guess something has started to change since then. However we have to think that #metoo doesn’t exist only in Hollywood but in every place, at every moment, in every professional environment. It is, in practice, in everything we see or experience and any of us could say that word in any area to let off steam about something that afflicts us and find a palliative in this complaint, a way of expressing our suffering to others.

Who is your favorite actress?

Among the actresses I admire the most is Jessica Chastain, a wonderful woman who gave me the opportunity to work with her on a film, where I got to know her closely. She is an artist who believes in women and who has so much to communicate about their universe that she deserves to be known.

She is an actress, singer and now also a director and screenwriter. Which art suits you best?

I absolutely love writing and directing. Writing makes me feel alive, constantly looking for something and when I write I’m never tired or tired.

Is there an Italian actress that you particularly like?

I can’t pronounce their names well and, out of respect, I avoid saying one name for another. I have a lot of admiration for the women behind the camera. I met a very sweet director, whose name I don’t remember, who has already directed two films and has a clear vision of what she wanted to achieve and how to direct an entire set. She has a special and discreet way of relating to her team in order to gain absolute respect. She started her acting career at the age of 10. Many actresses, such as Judy Garland, who began careers like her in her childhood have reported that they suffered trauma from excessive stress.

Have you experienced such a situation?

I feel quite at peace with the world I grew up in since I’ve always wanted to act, struggled to get there and am happy to have achieved important goals. I know the story of Judy Garland and I imagine that the risk of losing one’s childhood for a working child is very recurring, but if you believe in it and always keep the characteristics of childhood growing up, you can always recover them within yourself and revive them the way you like best.

