Mundys has already identified the name of the new CEO who will take the helm of the holding company in which Atlantia has been renamed. «The new CEO – Alessandro Benetton, president of Edizione and vice president of Mundys said yesterday, on the sidelines of the presentation of the new name of Atlantia – will arrive soon. A return of mail will arrive the name and it will be a person, a resource that will be part of this orchestra with which we want to play very well». The company will be led, according to reports from La Stampa, by Andrea Mangoni, CEO of doBank, a company owned by funds managed by Fortress Investment Group.

Born in Terni in 1963, with a degree in economics, Mangoni began his career collaborating with the InterAmerican Development Bank, dealing with restructuring projects in Brazil and Argentina. In 1996 he joined Acea as head of extraordinary finance, coordinating the activities relating to the placement of the company on the Stock Exchange, which took place in 1998, and therefore as CFO. In 2003 he was appointed managing director.

In 2009, Andrea Mangoni left Acea to join Telecom Italia as operating president of Telecom Italia Sparkle, the company responsible for managing traffic and the international network, and CFO of the Telecom group. In 2012 he was appointed international operations general manager of Telecom Italia. In this role, among other things, he managed the crisis and the relaunch of Tim Brasil, becoming its chief executive officer.

From June 2013 to March 2015 he was chairman and CEO of Sorgenia (then Cir group), managing its financial restructuring.

Until November 2015 he therefore held the position of general manager of Fincantieri.

An industrial and financial profile, with work experience in Spain and Brazil, which is well linked with his mission at Mundys. The infrastructure holding company of the Benetton family, after changing its name, promises to invest in innovation, sustainability and quality of services, with the aim of becoming the world leader in the field of infrastructure and sustainable and integrated mobility within five years. Mundys is the first motorway concessionaire in the world, through Abertis and Costanera, with 9,400 km of networks in 11 countries, controls the airports of Fiumicino, Ciampino, Nice, Cannes and Saint Tropez and offers Telepass services to 7.5 million customers , to which are added, thanks to Yunex Traffic, urban mobility platforms in over 600 cities around the world, including London, Miami and Singapore. In 2021 it achieved 6.4 billion in revenues and an EBITDA of 4 billion, with an organic investment plan over the five-year period that exceeds 10 billion, 8 of which destined for Adr.