Berberè bets on the future with Hyle Capital: 20 new openings in 4 years

Barberleading chain of artisanal pizzerias, is in full growth and ferment. The seventeen establishments that the brand manages in six Italian cities (Milan, Bologna, Turin, Florence, Rome, Verona) and in London will be added, by plan, over the next four years or so twenty new openings, in Italy and abroad. It begins with the expansion of the brand in its region of birth, Emilia Romagna, with the openings in Modena and Rimini, scheduled for the autumn. The development project is supported by the investment of Hyle Capital Partners, an independent and institutional asset management company that invests in the capital of small and medium-sized Italian companies.

Barber it is the fourth investment of the fund “Finance for Food One”, with which Hyle focuses on Made in Italy within the food macro sector. Hyle has chosen to trust, through an important injection of capital, the values ​​and business model of the Aloe brothers, who will remain at the helm of the brand with a majority stake. Having archived the two-year period 2020 and 2021, characterized and impacted by the lockdowns resulting from the Covid-19, Berberè records today growth rates double digit of the current perimeter and, starting from 20 million euros expected for 2023, aims to achieve a turnover of at least 50 million euros in 3 years.

