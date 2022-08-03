The second call for European startups launched by Berkeley SkyDeck Europe, Milan, the initiative created in collaboration with the UC Berkeley SkyDeck accelerator, the Italian innovation hub Cariplo Factory and the international real estate group Lendlease, is underway.

Two new areas of interest are added to this call: blockchain / crypto and astro / aerospace. Startups will have until August 31 to apply. Berkeley SkyDeck, Cariplo Factory and Lendlease, then, will proceed with the evaluation and interviews to select up to a maximum of 12 startups that will have the opportunity to compete with one of the best accelerators in Silicon Valley and will access a 6-month acceleration program that will start on November 1st. The program includes a first quarter curated by the Berkeley SkyDeck team (both online and in person) and a second quarter curated by the Cariplo Factory team – which will take place in the presence of the building The Hive, at MIND, Milano Innovation District – and which will leverage the activation of the skills, laboratories and networks of the universities selected through the call promoted by the Cariplo Foundation: Politecnico di Milano, University of Milan, Free University of Languages ​​and Communication IULM, University of Eastern Piedmont “Amedeo Avogadro”, University of Insubria, University Institute of Higher Studies Pavia and University of Bergamo.

Furthermore, the startups selected for the acceleration path will be able to benefit from an investment of 145 thousand euros from the private investment fund created by Lendlease and will have the opportunity to present their project to a network of international investors during the Demo Day. the final.

The startups that will be selected will be added to the nine that are already taking part in the acceleration program that started in May and that were chosen from among 571 candidates for the call launched in February: among these, 27% from Italy, 18% from the United States, 8% from the United Kingdom, 6% from India, 5% from Spain and the same number from Germany, 2% from France, Switzerland and Russia (the remaining 23% from other countries).