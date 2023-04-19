Berlusconi calls Salvini. The leader of the League: “How nice to hear from you”

Silvio Berlusconi calls Matteo Salvini: “What a nice surprise”. Then the joke about Milan

Silvio Berlusconi is getting better and better, and to bear witness to this is a phone call made by the Cavaliere to the leader of the League and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini. Today, April 19, the president of Forza Italia called the deputy prime minister. “Nice to hear you! You gave me a nice surprise,” Salvini replied. The two leaders spoke for a few minutes, ending the conversation with a joke about AC Milan taking the next round. The League makes it known.

