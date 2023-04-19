Home » Berlusconi calls Salvini. The leader of the League: “How nice to hear from you”
Business

Berlusconi calls Salvini. The leader of the League: “How nice to hear from you”

by admin
Berlusconi calls Salvini. The leader of the League: “How nice to hear from you”

Silvio Berlusconi calls Matteo Salvini: “What a nice surprise”. Then the joke about Milan

Silvio Berlusconi is getting better and better, and to bear witness to this is a phone call made by the Cavaliere to the leader of the League and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini. Today, April 19, the president of Forza Italia called the deputy prime minister. “Nice to hear you! You gave me a nice surprise,” Salvini replied. The two leaders spoke for a few minutes, ending the conversation with a joke about AC Milan taking the next round. The League makes it known.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Sicis mosaics beat Chinese clones: made in Italy defended in Guangdong

You may also like

Cacciari: “Schlein and Conte? If they don’t live...

Spot gold fell to a new low in...

El Nino 2023: Economists fear crop failures and...

Market Talks: episode dated 04.18.2023

Artificial intelligence: Google CEO Pichai issues serious warning

Earth Day, the wind turbines of the Federico...

Federal government decides plans to replace heating systems...

BofA, managers prefer stocks to bonds

Cologne-based energy startup Installion announces exit to electricity...

Gold, silver and bronze are to be awarded...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy