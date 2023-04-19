Strange object in the sky above Kiev | Info

An object was spotted in the sky above Kiev on Wednesday evening, and an airstrike warning is in effect. The first assumptions about what actually happened have been published.

A flying object was spotted in the sky above Kiev on Wednesday evening, which alarmed the citizens and which also prompted the regional military administration. According to initial assumptions, Ukrainian air defense stopped the Russian missile, although definitive confirmation of that information is still awaited. It was officially stated on Telegram that the Ukrainian air defense forces were ready and the population was invited to stay in shelters. An airstrike warning is currently in effect for the entire Kyiv region, including the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian MP Alexei Goncharenko confirmed on Twitter that a “clear flash of light” was seen over the area, but that “no explosion was heard”. “Something big just lit up the night sky over Kiev. People are speculating that it’s either a meteorite, a NASA satellite, or just an old Russian missile shot down by Ukrainian air defense,” read one post on Twitter with an attached video showing the sudden “light”. a bang in the sky.

By the way, Kyiv took delivery of Patriot air defense systems today, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed. Reznikov stated on Twitter that Ukrainian skies are now much safer thanks to the acquired systems.

“Looks like air defenses just now stopped a missile from hitting Kiev. You can hear air defense. This is Europe 2023! As long as Putin breathes, people will suffer,” read another post on Twitter.

