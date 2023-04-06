Berlusconi has blood problems

Blood problems That are of great concern. This is the pathology that has caused the aggravation of the conditions of Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized since yesterday morning in the intensive care of San Raffaele of Milan. But the only one who can give public information on Berlusconi’s state of health is Professor Zangrillo, the hospital’s head of anesthesia and the former prime minister’s personal doctor.

According to what has been learned in the San Raffaele hospital environment, for the moment, however, no medical bulletin will be issued on the clinical conditions of the former prime minister.

Berlusconi remains in intensive care

The serious oxygenation problems, which have put the cardiovascular and respiratory systems under stress, at risk of infections, including pneumonia, could also derive from difficulties in the functioning of the spinal cord, it is always said in circles close to the former prime minister.

Meanwhile, Silvio Berlusconi’s brother, Paolo, returned to the hospital again today. Yesterday, all of his children stopped by the facility to visit him.

The statements of the parent company FI Barelli

“President Berlusconi has found a posthumous infection of something he already had. He had been hospitalized for tests, I understand that he spent a quiet night and in the next few hours we will understand the evolution. Let’s hope positive. The president wants Forza Italia’s activity to go ahead quickly and not to stop. Berlusconi is vigilant. We are in contact with him, the demonstration of 5 and 6 May is confirmed. I worked with him until midnight on Saturday: Berlusconi is a very active person, in love with Forza Italia”. He claims it the group leader in the Chamber of Fi, Paolo Barelli, to the microphones of Rtl 102.5. “I don’t understand what they say about leukemia.”