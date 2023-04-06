Home Health is still in intensive care, pneumonia caused by leukemia
Health

is still in intensive care, pneumonia caused by leukemia

by admin

Silvio Berlusconi would have been diagnosed with leukemia – as reported by the Reuters agency – which would have caused pneumonia.

Blood pathology – as the website reports repubblica.it – would have caused last week’s hospitalization which lasted 4 days.

The leader of Forza Italia is vigilant, He spenta quiet nightto”, says Tajani, in the intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

From here he called the party leaders – as reported in a note from FI – to whom he recommended their utmost commitment because “the country needs us”.

Doctor Zangrillo’s medical bulletin is expected today. Brother Paolo returned to San Raffaele again this morning, after yesterday’s visit with the Cavaliere’s children and his partner Marta Fascina.

The concern is strong.

See also  EU roaming: another 10 years at no additional cost. And the GB abroad are increasing

You may also like

Double accident on the A1 between 5 trucks...

Isabelle Nunes: Olympia, Arnold, injury, boyfriend, training

Germans see themselves as couch potatoes

Chocolate eggs for the kids? Yes, but beware...

AOK NordWest is the first statutory health insurance...

MotoGP, Marc Marquez in the gym: “I’m slowly...

Free tests in Lloyds pharmacies throughout Italy

Severe brain tumor treated in children in Italy...

There will be a global shortfall of 10...

not only Cosa Nostra behind the massacre

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy