Silvio Berlusconi would have been diagnosed with leukemia – as reported by the Reuters agency – which would have caused pneumonia.

Blood pathology – as the website reports repubblica.it – would have caused last week’s hospitalization which lasted 4 days.

The leader of Forza Italia is vigilant, He spent “a quiet nightto”, says Tajani, in the intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

From here he called the party leaders – as reported in a note from FI – to whom he recommended their utmost commitment because “the country needs us”.

Doctor Zangrillo’s medical bulletin is expected today. Brother Paolo returned to San Raffaele again this morning, after yesterday’s visit with the Cavaliere’s children and his partner Marta Fascina.

The concern is strong.