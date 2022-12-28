The peak of influenza now reached, the holidays which have briefly interrupted the daily distribution of medicines and the known shortages of medicines have made the work for the pharmacies on duty during the Christmas weekend particularly onerous. Dr. Antonio Romanato, owner of the pharmacy of the same name in Levà degli Angeli, in Vicenza, knows something about it, who on Monday 26 December, also due to the effect of an extraordinary influx of users, found himself “short” of some drugs.

However, no one was left without medicines, thanks to the solidarity of colleagues, as Dr. Romanate. «Both on Christmas Day and on Boxing Day we recorded a large number of requests – he says, especially for anti-inflammatory drugs and those typical for treating flu syndromes. In the afternoon we realized that we now had a shortage of these medicines, and being a public holiday it was not possible to count on the distributor. I therefore asked some colleagues for help, whom I would like to thank for the availability and sensitivity they have shown not only towards me, but also towards all citizens who need treatment: although their pharmacies were closed for the holiday, they recovered the medicines we had a shortage of, which we then went on to collect. In this way we were then able to provide all the medicines they need ».