Home News “Away with the law that prohibits discrimination”. Now even Israel fears the assault on lgbt+ rights
News

“Away with the law that prohibits discrimination”. Now even Israel fears the assault on lgbt+ rights

by admin
“Away with the law that prohibits discrimination”. Now even Israel fears the assault on lgbt+ rights

LGBT+ rights are the first node of the new Israeli-led government Benjamin Netanyahu. The executive – the furthest to the right ever – has not yet taken office and controversy is already raging, with a part of society ready to fight to maintain the liberal character of the Jewish state. Indeed, in recent days it has emerged that the agreement reached between the Likud and the religious Zionist party provides, among other things, for amending the law which prohibits businesses from refusing their services to customers on a religious basis.

See also  Farewell to Nino D'Agata, actor of films and TV series and voice actor of the Simpsons

You may also like

The domestic oral drug for the treatment of...

Conegliano, fight between migrants in front of the...

The 332nd Meeting of the Leading Group for...

Drunk man attacks doctor and policemen at hospital,...

The Ocean Viking will land at the port...

He throws himself into the lake to save...

A family of four recruited Wu Zun in...

Booze, collect 29 licenses on Christmas Eve

New crown epidemic prevention expert said | Zhongshan...

Padua: elderly woman killed at home, her husband...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy