LGBT+ rights are the first node of the new Israeli-led government Benjamin Netanyahu. The executive – the furthest to the right ever – has not yet taken office and controversy is already raging, with a part of society ready to fight to maintain the liberal character of the Jewish state. Indeed, in recent days it has emerged that the agreement reached between the Likud and the religious Zionist party provides, among other things, for amending the law which prohibits businesses from refusing their services to customers on a religious basis.