Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to the 36th African Union Summit



On the 18th, President Xi Jinping sent a telegram to the 36th African Union Summit, expressing warm congratulations to African countries and people.

Xi Jinping pointed out that over the past year, the AU has united and led African countries, actively responded to global challenges, accelerated the construction of the African Free Trade Area, played an important role in mediating African hotspot issues, and led the continuous improvement of Africa’s international status and influence. I sincerely wish African countries and people greater success on the road to development and rejuvenation.

Xi Jinping emphasized that in 2022, China-Africa relations will maintain a good momentum of development. China-Africa cooperation continues to develop in an all-round, multi-level and high-quality manner, and is at the forefront of international cooperation with Africa. I am willing to work with leaders of African countries to further strengthen China-Africa friendly cooperation, closely coordinate and cooperate in international and regional affairs, and promote the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.