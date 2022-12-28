A sumptuous year for PS5, 2022, between large triple-A exclusives and smaller indies that have brought prestige to the console. Here are the top 10 stocks.

2022 has been a pretty good year for PS5 owners. There aren’t many big exclusives, but almost all of them have done very well and have been accompanied by several smaller titles to together create an impressive lineup. There were some who stood out more, however, finishing decisively in front of the second row.

PS5: The best titles of the year —

The article you can read below should give you a good idea of ​​the great games you’ve been missing out on this year. There aren’t many games coming out in January, so if you find any you haven’t played that are even remotely interesting, you should definitely catch them up to pass the time until (awful? awesome?) February 2023.

Gran Turismo 7

It had been nine years since Gran Turismo 6 came out for PS3. The improvements made in Gran Turismo 7, therefore, have been extremely welcome. By all accounts it was a triumphant return, with the game taking full advantage of the new nuances added by the PS5 controller and the exquisite graphics giving us one of the most realistic racing experiences around. Nor does it forget the pleasure of driving, with every movement that is fluid and enjoyable.

Sifu

If you like fighting games but want something less traditional, Sifu is something you should check out – it’s an intensely challenging game, yet incredibly satisfying to play, with combat that makes every punch, block and dodge count. There’s also a very unique death mechanic, where each game over ages the character. This reduces your maximum health but increases your damage output, creating an interesting balance where you’ll be stronger in one-on-one fights, while groups of enemies will easily overwhelm you.

Salt and Sacrifice

A sequel to 2016’s sleeper hit Salt and Sanctuary, this game is another great evolution for the 2D souls-like series. A new player would be better off playing the first one and then this one but, if you’ve already enjoyed the original, then you’ll really enjoy what more this sequel has to offer. It will take you on a new adventure with yet more of the same gradual exploration and punishing combat.

Elder Ring

No matter what console you own, you should play Elden Ring regardless. Don’t be fooled by the contrarians who pop up every time a title wins the GOTY at The Game Awards, From Software’s new title more than lives up to the hype. Even if you’re not a fan of the Dark Souls series, you’ll find Elden Ring much more welcoming and engaging as an experience as a whole. The open world has been designed with masterful craftsmanship, and the combat system designed by Hidetaka Miyazaki has exceeded itself this time too.

Horizon Forbidden West

If you’re an open world fan, you’ve probably played Horizon Zero Dawn before. This sequel is everything you could ask for, it’s bigger, better and better in just about every way. If the PS5 is the first PlayStation you’ve picked up, an hour or two with Horizon Forbidden West will show you everything you need to know about why this is one of Sony’s biggest exclusives. In case that wasn’t enough for you, a Horizon VR game will also be available in 2023.

Stray

The little cat in the big open world stole everyone’s hearts this summer, and it’s easy to see why: it’s a great little puzzle platformer that makes the most of its unique concept, giving it all the movement and interactions a cat should have in a world like this. This game works in the small details: the way you can get in the way of the robots’ feet, the way you can claws at the doors to make them open, and even the little ways in which the cat looks around. Stray warms your heart, always.

Sonic Frontiers

Each Sonic 3D is a bit of a gamble, you never know if it will actually work. Thankfully, everything went smoothly with Sonic Frontiers. The open world is a new step for Sonic and it’s been done very well. The endless ramps and platforms scattered around may not blend into the world much, but their inclusion makes traversing that much more fun, and all the little challenges along the way will keep you entertained for ages.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Quite easily the best Marvel game ever made, this strategy game manages to be deep and complex while still accentuating the incredible power of many of these superheroes. Midnight Suns makes the most of its characters both on and off the battlefield, with the ability to mix teams to your liking, only to chill with them after winning a battle.

The Last of Us Parte I

Whether you’re in favor of yet another remake or not, The Last of Us Part I is still one of the best games ever made. If somehow you haven’t played it yet, you’ll have to experience it for yourself, even if you didn’t like the sequel for obscure reasons. If you’ve played the original before, you’ll notice that it’s better than ever, with some incredible upgrades dictated by the fact that, well, two generations of consoles have passed since the cult classic.

God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is the best PS5 exclusive – it really is that simple. The 2018 chapter was an unparalleled masterpiece and somehow Ragnarok managed to surpass it in every way. The story is more complex and interesting, the combat is more layered, the exploration is smoother and the side quests richer. This really is the kind of game where you should take all the time in the world and go your own way to find out what you like best.

Written by Ryan Woodrow for GLHF