Original title: These 11 Titans have not yet signed: the Lakers have too many old faces to ridicule and go to Seattle to form a detachment

On September 6th, Beijing time, Ben Stinar, a famous reporter, named the best 11 unsigned free agents, and arranged a lineup, ridiculing: “NBA free agents can go to Seattle tomorrow to form a team. .” Stinar posted the lineup as follows-

Starters: Schroder, Bradley, Anthony, Harrell, Howard

Substitutes: Rondo, Griffin, Dennis Smith, Cousins, Tristan Thompson, Stephenson

It has to be said that the strength of this lineup is not weak, but they did not receive a new contract, and the situation is different. Some fans sighed that there are too many old faces of the Lakers. The five players who were ranked in the starting lineup have all played for the Lakers. There are also old Lakers faces on the bench, such as Rondo, Cousins, and Stephenson.

Schroder has played well in the Euros and he should get a chance to sign. The latest news is that the Mavericks are interested in Schroder, and he himself has the idea of ​​returning to the Lakers.

Anthony has been training recently and just posted a set of black and white training photos. The new aid of the Green Army, Gallinari, is expected to be reimbursed for the season, which also increases the possibility of Anthony joining the Celtics. In addition to the Celtics, the Knicks are also a potential next home for Melon.

Harrell has been involved in a lawsuit before, and it may take a while to sign the contract. Howard has been rumored with the Nets, but with the Nets signing Dae Mo, it is unlikely that he will go to Brooklyn. Howard has stated that he will strive to return to the NBA, but if he cannot find a new home, he will consider transitioning to WWE (wrestling).

There are also experienced and powerful veterans in the bench lineup. As the training camp approaches, at least some of them should get a chance.

