Berlusconi: Mediaset is changing its programming

Business

Berlusconi, a special on TG5 broadcast on Canale 5, Rete 4 and Tgcom24 until 6.25pm ​​and then from 8pm to midnight

Mediaset change its programming to remember Silvio Berlusconi, disappeared this morning. On Channel 5from 10.40 is on air ‘TG5 special‘ which will continue until 18.25, to then resume from 20 to 24. The special, which traces the life and career of Silvio Berlusconi, is simulcast on Retequattro and on Tgcom24, without commercial breaks. The normal editions of the Mediaset Tg are scheduled during the day.

And at 20.30 it is expected (in simulcast on the three general interest networks) a tribute to President Silvio Berlusconi edited by Tony Capuozzo by title DEAR PRESIDENT…GREETINGS

