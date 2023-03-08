Silvio Berlusconi is ready to say goodbye to ‘Il Giornale’. From what has been learned, the sale to the entrepreneur Antonio Angelucci of the majority of the historic Milanese newspaper founded in 1974 by Indro Montanelli and owned by the Cav’s family for 30 years now seems one step away. They say that this morning the news of the sale to the publisher of ‘Libero’ and ‘Il Tempo’ was communicated to the CDR of ‘Il Giornale’, in an emergency meeting, by the CEO of the company, Andrea Favari. An initial agreement in principle for the sale of the majority of shares in the via Negri newspaper, according to center-right parliamentary sources, should take place between the end of March and April. As far as we know, the Berlusconi family will have a minority share that should be equal to 30%, which will be held by the Pfb of Paolo Berlusconi, brother of the blue leader. The remaining 70 percent will therefore go to the Angelucci family.