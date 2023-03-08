New cancer vaccines could soon be approved by the FDA and even arrive in Italia. The modern company has asked to speed up on the decision to get speedy approval allplacing on the market of anti-cancer products along with others mRNA-based therapiesfor the treatment of other diseases such as diabetes and glaucoma as well as for i tumors.

The request was made following the publication of the studio which showed the results achieved in December 2022, again experimental mRNA vaccinewhich tested on 150 people significantly increased the survival of patients suffering from melanoma in case of recurrence. The subjects who tried the cure, as announced by the manufacturer and author of the study, “received 9 doses of the vaccine together with 200 mg of Keytruda every three weeks for approximately one year, until recurrence or toxicity of the therapy forced them to stop“. President Stephen Hoge stated that this is the starting point for the approval and the Vaccine has already received the designation of “revolutionary therapy“.

The new combined Covid-flu vaccine arrives

As already requested by Modernalso other pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer e Biontech are in the process of completing the approval process new drugs produced. Be prepared for the cure and the cancer prevention both for other types of diseases and viruses. In fact, after the pandemic, work is being done on combined vaccines to be used as recall annual both for Covid variants that for the flu seasonal. Biontech’s new preparation in collaboration with Pfizer will combine a quadrivalent flu shot with the bivalent anti-Covid currently updated at Omicron variants 4 and 5.

The same thing is doing Moderna which has announced a next one testing of new “two-in-one” vaccinesactive for both i respiratory virus seasonal and for the Covid variants. To experiment with the new combined preparations in a single dose will be the citizens. In fact, the goal was to meet people’s needs by guaranteeing protection with one single annual dose. As stated by Biontech CEO Uğur Şahin: “we want to offer people an efficient way of immunizing against two serious respiratory diseases“.

