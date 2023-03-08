Teamfight Tactics is set for a new mid-episode update called Teamfight Tactics: Monster Attack! There is a glitch! ! Although players band together to defend Sturopolis from a colossal threat coming from all directions, it’s not enough, and now the once-shining streets are in chaos and ruin.

Seizing its opportunity, the Ultra Threat Whisker tears the rifts in reality, spreading its corrupting influence. With things bogged down, who can blame players for choosing to switch from good to evil and take the opportunity to indulge in some hard-earned chaos.

Monsters Attack! Glitched Out! ! Bringing new and changed Champions, a mysterious new carousel and new villains Little Legends and cosmetics. For the first time ever, the new Parallel feature means players will be able to use two different versions of the same Champion – a past and a future version of Ezreal.

In terms of features and Champions, of course there are some changes.

Gone is Recon, sacrificed to make way for the Parallel trait, which was joined by newcomers InfiniTeam, Quickdraw, and Riftwalker.

Parallel Provides improved capabilities for Ezreal if both versions are deployed. At its core, InfiniTeam is about expanding enhancements and creating copies of units. Quickdraw is centered around the rapid-fire ability, with Riftwalker opening a rift that brings out an empowered Zac unit.

Many new Champions are coming, along with enhancements.

The new InfiniTeam units are: Lucian (1 cost, InfiniTeam, Quickdraw, Renegade); Pantheon (1 cost, InfiniTeam, Heart); Shen (3 cost, InfiniTeam, Defender, Hacker); Twisted Fate (4 cost, InfiniTeam, Duelist, Spellslinger); and Ultimate Ezreal (5 cost, InfiniTeam, Parallel, Sureshot).

The new Riftwalker units are: Pyke (2 cost, Riftwalker, Hacker); Vex (3 cost, Riftwalker, Mascot); and Jhin (4 cost, Riftwalker, Renegade).

Kai’Sa, Miss Fortune, and Ezreal get the Quickdraw trait, and Ezreal gets the Parallel trait as well.

The rest of the new additions are: Gnar (3 cost, Gadgeteen, Prankster); Morgana (3 cost, Threat); Aatrox (4 cost, Threat); Garen (4 cost, Mecha: PRIME, Defender); Neeko (4 cost, Star Guardian, Spellslinger); and Warwick (5 cost, ADMIN, LaserCorps, Brawler).

Aphelios, Cho’Gath, Galio, Sejuani, Senna, Sett, Soraka, Taliyah, Talon, Vel’Koz, Yuumi, Zac (sort of), Zed, and Zoe will leave the series, while all other current Champions will remain.

Additionally, the carousel was also affected by the fall of Sturopolis and could sometimes malfunction, with surprising consequences. From stage two to stage six, there may be a malfunctioning carousel.

This means more components and items, consumables, and in some cases, even anvils that completely replace Champions. As the game progresses, the merry-go-round of glitches becomes more and more influential.

TFT’s quality of life has also been greatly improved, as carousel items will now automatically go into your component workbench instead of being tied to the selected Champion. This feature will continue long after the horrors of Monsters Attack have worn off in time.

Finally, a bunch of new cosmetics are coming, including new demons from Little Legends like Super Evil Sprite, Nemesis Nimblefoot, Ultra Threat Whisker, and more. Additionally, Chibi Zed and Chibi PROJECT Zed will become available.

Teamfight Tactics: Monster Attack! There is a glitch! ! Launched today (March 8) on the PBE, and on March 22 on the live servers.