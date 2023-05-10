Google’s ‘Duet AI’ enhances Google Workspace in every way

Google

Google today announced its office-generated AI product, named “Duet for Google Workspace.” It will fully access various tools under Google Workspace to help employees quickly complete various tasks.

First, of course, is writing. Gmail and Docs now just tell it what you want to write, and it can quickly generate a draft, which Google thinks is particularly useful for users of mobile devices, after all, typing on a small screen is not particularly good experience. After AI writing comes to mobile devices, the next feature is the ability to automatically fill in names and other information based on context, so that automatically generated text can be put into use with less modification.

What Google Slides has gained is the function of automatically generating pictures. Just enter the description text and style, and the pictures will be automatically generated and inserted into the slideshow. In addition to avoiding copyright issues, Google says it will also make it easier to visualize things that never existed.

On Google Steets, Duet AI can help you analyze, organize, and classify data, especially the latter. AI’s classification tool can understand the contents of a cell and help label it, eliminating the hassle of manual entry.

The new “Help me organize” tool can automatically generate work plans to help you track and manage activities. As long as you describe the work you want to complete, Sheets can help you organize your work better.

As for Meets, Duet AI will help you generate unique virtual backgrounds. In addition to protecting your privacy, this also allows users to better express themselves.

Finally, Google updated the model of its grammar detection system to bring more powerful assistance capabilities for English, Spanish, French, Japanese and other languages. In addition to proofreading the manuscript, Google can now even adjust the tone, choose a more formal or lighter tone, and help you streamline your copy and avoid repetition.

