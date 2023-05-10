In one click, certified medical science, the House of Sciences – Healthcare virtual library is born

news-txt”>

Promote the updating and training of health professionals, through certified scientific information through a virtual scientific library. It comes from the Menarini ‘House of Sciences’ Foundation to offer ‘certified’ medical science in one click: thanks to the supervision of the British Medical Journal, it collects and makes available to all healthcare professionals quick, easy and free access to a selection comprehensive and up-to-date medical knowledge.

Orienting yourself in a labyrinth of studies and data produced in huge quantities is not easy, not even for insiders. Like a compass, the Menarini Foundation’s virtual library will provide a free and easily accessible online database for doctors and specialists, with a collection of scientific articles on the most recent advances in 9 therapeutic areas: internal medicine, coronavirus, cardiology, gastroenterology, diseases infectious diseases, oncology, pain medicine, hematology and pulmonology.

The initiative counts on the collaboration of the British Medical Journal: the top editor will choose the scientific articles, then subjected to a subsequent selection performed by a team responsible for the therapeutic area coordinated by experts and finally made available to healthcare professionals.

“The aim – explains Lorenzo Melani, president of the Menarini Foundation – is to encourage the virtuous exchange of certified information and to freely share the knowledge gained by the international scientific community on the specific thematic areas updated from time to time. The hope is that this new service can be useful to professionals, who are always looking for the best options for patient care”.