Dressed, 'fasting-mimicking diet useful but once a month is enough'

Dressed, ‘fasting-mimicking diet useful but once a month is enough’

“Intermittent fasting is welcome, a method that has an ancient history and which has advantages for health. But the social aspect must also be taken into account. Always skipping dinner means giving up a convivial moment, of joy, of relaxation, of communication. This is why I recommend it once a month. I think it’s the right compromise, so that there is metabolic rest but there is also the possibility of not giving up the positive aspects of dinner for several consecutive days”. Ciro Vestita, nutritionist and author of various publications on nutrition and phytotherapy, commented on the growing interest in this food methodology at beraking latest news Salute.

“In the Western world, in general, the problem is not the risk of dying of hunger – continues Vestita – but of too much food. And intermittent fasting has undoubted benefits, this method has a history. The positive elements derive from metabolic rest. In the South until a few decades ago, it was customary to fast on Fridays, it was a habit linked to religion but it was also done to save money and they were better off.Even the Mormons, a widespread community especially in America, have been fasting periodically for centuries, interrupted by a a little bit of fruit in 24 hours. And in this community – he underlines – there is a 40% reduction in cardiovascular accidents. They are profitable techniques, but the emotional aspect, in terms of nutrition, cannot be overlooked. One must not exaggerate Once a month, or once every two weeks, 16 hours of fasting is enough to promote well-being, but becoming compulsive this method risks being counterproductive,” he concludes.

