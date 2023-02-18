Ppe, what the cancellation of the Naples summit in June hides

The cancellation of the summit of the European People’s Party in Naples, from 6 to 9 June at the Palazzo Reale (which should have also had the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen among its guests), is not only a clamorous slap in the face Silvio Berlusconifor his words last Sunday at the polling station against Ukrainian President Zelensky, but it is also a clear warning from the main European party and group in the Eurochamber to the former Knight.

Manfred Weber opened the fight. With a tweet, the leader of the populars announced that the Neapolitan days have been cancelled. And he is also explicit about why: behind the ‘boycott’ there are precisely the anti-Kiev statements made by the leader of Forza Italia on Sunday, as he left the polling station (“as prime minister I would never have gone to speak to Zelensky”). But it might not end there. Berlusconi, a “variable” who also agitates Palazzo Chigi and Giorgia Meloni, replied without making a substantial about-face: “Instead of criticizing me, they should immediately open a table to arrive at peace. This is a duty for a party like the EPP”. So he relaunches and asks to put the issue on the agenda, because “it can no longer be postponed”.

But, according to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, the decision of the EPP leaders is a warning to Berlusconi, a sort of yellow card. Basically, the next utterance that he should make against Ukraine and somehow in favor of Russia Putinthus deviating from the official line of the EU and the Populars, the former Cav could be suspended from the EPP, as happened in 2019 to the Hungarian Viktor Orban (then definitively released a few years later).

But beware, it would not be a suspension for Forza Italia but an ad personam measure for Berlusconi. Indeed, the EPP – and they made it clear yesterday too with the announcement of the cancellation of the Naples summit – has by now as a point of reference in Italy Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister. Who, albeit without giving up on Berlusconi, continues to express himself in a manner totally aligned with the EPP, the EU and NATO, recalling that Forza Italia has always voted in Italy and in Europe for full support, including military support, for Kiev.

