The new WINDTRE canvass confirms a large part of the offer for customers, but adds some interesting innovations.
Let’s start from this case to see what changes from Monday 20 February.
Super Fiber White Areas
Super Fibra White Areas in convergence will have the price reduced by 23,99€ per month, without any initial connection feeto have fiber up to 1 GIGABIT and Amazon Prime included for 12 months.
Plus, in addition to the fixed modem, it will be also included a mobile router to navigate immediately with 200 GB per month for 4 months.
All the benefits of convergence with also remain Unlimited 5GUNLIMITED GIGA and Wi-Fi CALLING INCLUDED and the possibility of adding up to 2 Family for Super Fibra for €7.99 a month.
Until February 28, it is still possible to propose Super Fibra & Netflix Limited Editionat a cost of €23.99 per month for the first month, even in White Areas!
SMARTPHONE
News also in the price list for the terminals available in the various formulas offered by WINDTRE.
- SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 con More UNLIMITED 5G in Reload Exchange version, the Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB he comes +16,99€ per month.
- DISCOUNTED INSTALLMENTS, and last installment of €100 con
– Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 128GB and +7,99€ per month in combination with Protect 5G
– Discounted installments for Apple iPhone 14 128GB a +26,99€ per month and Apple iPhone 13 128GB a +24,99€ per month
– And with Reload Exchange, evaluating the phone at the end of the bond, you can recover the final installment.
- OPPO FIND N2 FLIP starting from +26,99€ per month for 30 months, zero down payment with financing
- MOTOROLA MOTO G 53 5G E G13 e MOTOROLA MOTO G 53 5G E G13 starting from +0€ per month for 24 months
- XIAOMI 13 e 13 LITE starting from +3.99€ per month for 30 months
- Redmi Note 12 e Redmi Note 12 5G starting from 0€ al mese, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G e Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G starting from 1,99€ per month