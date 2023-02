(LaPresse) – «It would be easy to talk about sports. I prefer to remember the boy and then the man. It’s the person we miss, not the footballer.” This was stated by the former striker and manager of Juventus Roberto Bettega, arriving at the commemoration of Gianluca Vialli, to the parish of Christ the King in Cremona. “Best memory? It’s of a personal nature, so excuse me, but I’m keeping it to myself,” added Bettega.