Berlusconi, the essence of freedom with a provincial character

What was Berlusconi for Italy: everything

Few public figures have been as evocative and consistent with the popular national character as Berlusconi. We are not talking about politics here. We are talking about a way of being, of presenting oneself, of selling oneself, of celebrating oneself, etc. Berlusconi represented entrepreneurship, that of building bricks and then that of communication, he created empires, but the damned provincial character never made him break through much beyond the borders of the peninsula.

He represented one of the last generation of sport captains making half the world dream with his Milan but then he had to start again from Monza when even the boundaries of sport have widened and, albeit very rich Berlusconi, had to take a step back. She represented the television when television was everything and forged many families with programs that were as popular as they were fake (it must be said, however, that it launched a remarkable host of talents and comedians).

He made the leap to politics when he understood that it was an indispensable move to preserve the existing, his liberal revolution in fact it was a resounding failure even if its first government was made up of first-rate exponents (which today Melons one would dream). When his decline was on the horizon he became a noble father, no longer of liberals but of gods libertines. And it is here that Berlusconi signed his masterpiece: he did what many dream of mixing pleasure and power.

He represented the persecutory victimhood (often rightly so) of justice. There has been no one like him, in every field, able to represent the Italian spirit and being Italian so well, even those who hated him appreciated his magnanimity, his arrogance, his jokes. We will read so many memories, after a moment of emotion that will bring us together we will return to divide and fight each other Berlusconibut everyone in their depths even for a single moment envied him because he represented the essence of freedom.

