Berlusconi, the handwritten will of 2006 and 2020. Then the addition of ’22

Testament of Silvio Berlusconi

Marta Fascina personally handed over Silvio Berlusconi’s last will to the notary Arrigo Roveda in Arcore

martha fascinatesthe companion of Silvio Berlusconidelivered the Cav’s last will to the notary Arrigo Rovedain the presence of the two witness lawyers, Luca Fossati and Carlo Rimini.

Il July 5that Villa San Martino, in Arcore, “Ms. Marta Antonia Fascina, of whose personal identity I am certain – writes the notary Roveda on the first page of the holographic will, disseminated by various online newspapers – in the presence of witnesses, hands me an envelope unsealed bearing the inscription ‘to my children’ and the signature ‘S. Berlusconi’, containing a two-sided sheet of headed paper written in black ink, apparently by a single person, on the first side for fifteen lines or parts of riga, which he considers to be the holographic will of Mr. Silvio Berlusconi and which he asks me to publish”.

