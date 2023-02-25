Home Business Berlusconi: “The Journal is mine”. Clamorous stop to the sale to the Angeluccis
Berlusconi: “The Journal is mine”. Clamorous stop to the sale to the Angeluccis

Berlusconi: “The Journal is mine”. Clamorous stop to the sale to the Angeluccis

Berlusconi wants to keep “Il Giornale”. The turnaround has a clear reason

Silvio Berlusconi he has second thoughts and no longer wants to give in “The newspaper” to the family Angelucci. Although the agreement had now been ratified ad early januarythe leader of Come on Italyperhaps also due to the clash that opened in majority following the words about Zelensky and to the very harsh reply of the Ukrainian president, with the premier Melons “tepid” in defending the ally now Berlusconi decided to put it back all up for discussion: “The Journal is mine“, he would have reiterated forcefully.

Pushing for the conclusion of the negotiation – reads the Sheet – are the manager of the group Mondadori and the family Berlusconi. To ask for a further reflection from Cav. and the match convinced that the purchase of the Angeluccis is nothing more than “a gifta dowry to be delivered to the premiera sign of Berlusconi’s exit from politics”. The sale of the newspaper was assumed finalized after the regional elections in Lombardy. Today an afterthought that pits the brothers against each other Berlusconi. Now he could return to office Cairo.

