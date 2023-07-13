Berlusconi’s inheritance, will that can be challenged entirely: the children seek an agreement

MILANO – Everything in Berlusconi’s will can be challenged and the work of the lawyers could last for years. But precisely for this reason the 5 children Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora, Luigi immediately set to work to seek an agreement between them that would distance lawsuits and law firms as far as possible. From a technical point of view, in fact, the work is very complex: to have a precise idea of ​​the amount of Silvio Berlusconi’s assets, it is not enough to verify what was left at the time of his disappearance (relictum), but it is necessary to reconstruct any donations made throughout a lifetime (donatum).

