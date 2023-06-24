Bertinotti, from abuse of office to guaranteeism: radical chic praises Meloni

Bertinotti: “Away with the abuse of office. And Giorgia Meloni is not a fascist”. The praise to the premier

“Faustus the Red” does not resign to retirement and strikes again. And he does it through an interview with il Foglio, a newspaper directed by Claudio Cerasa, founded by that Giuliano Ferrara “CIA spy”, as he himself defined himself bluntly, indeed bragging about it.

So not really a suitable newspaper for a Red Priest like him but as a well-known “article non olet”, we could say by paraphrasing the Latins. The old trade unionist and communist re-founderhe who was a communist -among other things- was never, if anything a socialist, lets us know that it is right to repeal the crime of abuse of office, but since one judgment leads to another, a bit like cherries (let’s stay in cerasa theme), you can’t hold back and praises the premier: «The repeal of the abuse of office is sacrosanct, listen to the mayors. Fascist Melons? We’re not joking, the premier is a-fascist. With Meloni I don’t see the danger of a fascist or authoritarian drift, I rather see the attempt at expansion and control, yes totalitarian, of all the vital nerve centers of society. As if, between one election and another, democracy were suspended. The center-right led by Meloni has three heads: a liberaldraghian one, a corporate one, an illiberal one. But his government shouldn’t be scary ».

