Home » Better than the record Dax: these are the best German funds
Business

Better than the record Dax: these are the best German funds

by admin
Better than the record Dax: these are the best German funds

DGermany fund managers are something like the forgotten heroes, the “hidden champions” on the financial markets. For years, their funds have led a shadowy existence. In their portfolios, they often only manage amounts in the low double-digit millions. The stock market boom in Germany seems to have completely passed them by.

But now they are back in the spotlight. The reason is the all-time high in the German stock index. WELT presents its best funds and shows a list of eight excess return candidates.

See also  Federal government breaks the climate protection law – for the third time in a row

You may also like

Former nun Cristina confesses: “I have a partner...

Ukraine war: Taurus for Kiev? The German “bunker...

Barclays: McDavid arriving from Morgan Stanley

Elections – Poll: Majority of Germans against lowering...

ExxonMobil, the oil champion, now invests (also) in...

Antitrust fine to Salt. The company prepares an...

Why the four-day week per se is not...

Art bonus, companies focus on culture

The U.S. PMI report is severely divided: the...

Auto, 713 million of the Pnrr at risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy