Better than the record Dax: these are the best German funds

DGermany fund managers are something like the forgotten heroes, the “hidden champions” on the financial markets. For years, their funds have led a shadowy existence. In their portfolios, they often only manage amounts in the low double-digit millions. The stock market boom in Germany seems to have completely passed them by.

But now they are back in the spotlight. The reason is the all-time high in the German stock index. WELT presents its best funds and shows a list of eight excess return candidates.