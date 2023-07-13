Beware of Scams: How to Stay Safe During Amazon Prime Day

Title: Beware of Scams: Amazon Warns Users About Prime Day Cybercriminals

By Rafael Olavarria

Prime Day, the highly anticipated special offer event exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, is just around the corner from July 11 to 12. However, both Amazon and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are warning users to be cautious of scams that tend to surge during this event.

According to Amazon, two common types of scams are frequently encountered during Prime Day. The first one involves receiving messages that claim your account will be suspended or deleted. These messages prompt you to click on fraudulent links to verify your account, ultimately leading to potential data breaches.

The second type of scam involves fake order confirmations. Scammers impersonate Amazon and send unsolicited messages regarding purchases you haven’t made. They urge you to urgently confirm or act on the alleged purchase, aiming to trick you into revealing sensitive personal information.

To protect users from falling victim to these scams, Amazon offers the following advice:

1. Do not click on any links related to purchases. Instead, verify your Amazon purchase history directly on the official Amazon website or mobile app.

2. Be wary of false urgency. Scammers often create a sense of urgency to pressure you into complying with their requests, so exercise caution when asked to take immediate action.

In addition, Amazon emphasizes that they will never request payments by phone or email. All payments should be made solely through their official application or website. Amazon will not ask you to purchase gift cards or demand gift card payments. If you have any questions or inquiries, contact Amazon directly through their official channels – never use contact details provided via text, email, or online searches. Amazon will also never ask you to download or install software to connect with customer service or charge you for customer support.

Moreover, the BBB warns that scammers may become particularly active once Prime Day concludes. Impersonating Amazon, they may send messages with enticing subject lines like “You Have a New Reward to Claim!” accompanied by the Amazon logo. These messages, however, are fraudulent and often contain malicious software designed to steal personal information. The BBB advises against clicking on any links or attachments from unfamiliar emails and urges individuals to remain cautious when dealing with unsolicited messages.

If you encounter any scams or fraudulent activities, Amazon provides a Spanish-language page where you can report suspicious calls, emails, or text messages. Additionally, you can report these scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by visiting their website in Spanish.

As Prime Day approaches, it is essential to stay vigilant and follow these precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping experience. By prioritizing security and remaining aware of potential scams, users can protect themselves from falling victim to cybercriminals.

