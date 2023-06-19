Beyoncé “influencer” also prices in Sweden. And now comes Springsteen

Beyoncé influences inflation: “Beynflation” infects Sweden

Beyoncé, the undisputed star of international r’n’b and pop, may even be able to change the dynamics of prices. It happens in Sweden, where the 41-year-old singer will perform in the coming months on her world tour which started from Stockholm. Well, world-renowned economists confirm this incredible dynamic.

The so-called “Stage 0” of the tour in question took place on May 10th. Since the announcement of the two opening dates – which fans have been waiting for seven years – they are literally bookings exploded of accommodation facilities, marking the assault on restaurants, bars and any other commercial activity considered theinflux of 92 thousand people who then rushed to not miss the start of the tour. The result is easy to say: i prices in the capital (and also in the surrounding area) are skyrocketed.

Beyoncé announces tour launch as Swedish inflation ‘takes flight’

This sudden fluctuation has put even the Swedish Central Bank – Riksbank – which in the past had managed to delay (more than other western banks) the time to proceed with the increase in interest rates (in May of last year). Just the Riksbank had a decrease in the inflation rate of -0.4% is estimated for the months of April and May; then a result “proven wrong” with a very slight drop of -0.2%.

