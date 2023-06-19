Home » Beyoncé “influencer” also prices in Sweden. And now comes Springsteen
Business

Beyoncé “influencer” also prices in Sweden. And now comes Springsteen

by admin
Beyoncé “influencer” also prices in Sweden. And now comes Springsteen

Beyoncé influences inflation: “Beynflation” infects Sweden

Beyoncé, the undisputed star of international r’n’b and pop, may even be able to change the dynamics of prices. It happens in Sweden, where the 41-year-old singer will perform in the coming months on her world tour which started from Stockholm. Well, world-renowned economists confirm this incredible dynamic.

Read also: Inflation slows down in May (+7.6%): the prices of energy goods are slowing down

The so-called “Stage 0” of the tour in question took place on May 10th. Since the announcement of the two opening dates – which fans have been waiting for seven years – they are literally bookings exploded of accommodation facilities, marking the assault on restaurants, bars and any other commercial activity considered theinflux of 92 thousand people who then rushed to not miss the start of the tour. The result is easy to say: i prices in the capital (and also in the surrounding area) are skyrocketed.

Beyoncé announces tour launch as Swedish inflation ‘takes flight’

This sudden fluctuation has put even the Swedish Central Bank – Riksbank – which in the past had managed to delay (more than other western banks) the time to proceed with the increase in interest rates (in May of last year). Just the Riksbank had a decrease in the inflation rate of -0.4% is estimated for the months of April and May; then a result proven wrong” with a very slight drop of -0.2%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Alphabet's + 69% YTD does not satisfy analysts: buy plebiscite on the stock and Morgan Stanley raises target price

You may also like

CEMOY China’s first boutique flagship store opens at...

Housing construction in Germany collapses, housing shortage increases

14-year-old SpaceX employee: mother has to drive him...

Soleri and Damiano, rumors about the breakup: “She...

Food packaging blows a “green whirlwind”, rPE project...

Company with tied assets: Legal form for startups?

Operational strategies with turbo certificates

Vitesco secures power semiconductors for one billion dollars

SMEs, hydrogeological instability increases the risk of default:...

This is how you protect your startup from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy