BFF Bank: interim dividend for 2022 set at € 0.3709

BFF Bank communicated the final amount of the interim gross dividend per share corresponds to € 0.3709, taking into account the number of BFF ordinary shares in circulation (185,521,548), net of treasury shares

held by the Bank as of today. “Please note that the interim dividend of € 0.3709 includes the portion attributable to the treasury shares held by the bank at the record date”, the company reported in a note indicating that the payment will take place starting from Wednesday 24 August 2022, with ex-dividend date of coupon n ° 6 Monday 22 August 2022, and record date (i.e. date of entitlement to pay the dividend itself) Tuesday 23

August 2022.

