Home » Biden starts the election campaign – and meets his toughest opponent directly
Business

Biden starts the election campaign – and meets his toughest opponent directly

by admin
Biden starts the election campaign – and meets his toughest opponent directly

The need for explanation seems to be great. US President Joe Biden wants to score points with voters with billions in subsidies for the domestic economy and an unemployment rate that has not been in decades.

But they hardly appreciate that, instead blaming Biden for the high inflation in the country. And so Biden has also adapted the new campaign visually to a major teaching assignment: It is a poster in the style of an encyclopedia entry, on which is the definition of what is probably his most important catchphrase – “Bidenomics”.

The 80-year-old suddenly made his economic policy the central campaign issue…

See also  Acea signs an agreement with Equitix for the sale of a majority stake in HoldCo

You may also like

Stock market podcast: Virgin Galactic: What space flight...

Masi Agricola, Renzo Rosso’s advisors kicked out

Kao (China) Launches Campaign to Create a Sustainable...

Social media tries to change business models

Politics – NRW: deportation stop to Iran expires

Berlusconi’s children lock down Fininvest, a dividend of...

Understanding the Consumption Characteristics of Young People: Yang...

McMakler gets millions again – at half the...

Nicaragua’s Automotive Sector Sees Strong Performance in 2023...

War of Amarone, new round: Masi convenes a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy