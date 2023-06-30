Home » Nanterre, man eats a sandwich in the middle of the protests – Corriere TV
The video, taken from a mobile phone, was released on the «AlertesInfos» page

On one side the demonstrators running, on the other the police lined up near a burning fire. And in the middle is him, a man who continues to eat his sandwich with ease. Could he be a tourist? Or a homeless person? Whoever the amateur video is, he doesn’t seem to care about what’s going on around him (video released by @AlertsInfos). In fact, there are days that a Nanterre there are violent demonstrations (later widespread in the rest of France) born following the death of Nahel, Tuesday 27 June, the 17-year-old killed by a police officer during a road check.

