Home » Biden: “With default, 8 million jobs at risk”
Business

Biden: “With default, 8 million jobs at risk”

by admin
Biden: “With default, 8 million jobs at risk”

“If America were to default, nearly eight million Americans would lose their jobs and the US would slide into a recession. It’s not an option.”

So US President Joe Biden in a tweet posted before leaving for Japan for the G7 in Hiroshima. To facilitate the resolution of the crisis, the number one in the White House has cut the travel plan, in order to return to Washington earlier and seek an agreement with the Republicans that avert the worst-case scenario.

Without an increase in the debt ceiling, as recalled by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the United States could default on June 1, unleashing an “unprecedented economic and financial storm”.

Yesterday Biden met with the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, but the agreement between the parties remains distant.

See also  Mps: title soars with ECB, Moody's and risk

You may also like

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

New energy vehicles will go to the countryside...

Hesse & Baden-Württemberg are putting pressure on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy