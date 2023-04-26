10
- Big market raid!The U.S. dollar has a “flash drop” and the price of gold is approaching 2,000 U.S. dollars. Focus on important U.S. data tonight. Euro, British pound, Canadian dollar and gold intraday trading analysis Sina
- Even if the FED continues to release hawks and meets this condition, spot gold may return to 2000 Provided by FX678 Yingwei Caiqing
- Gold Trading Reminder: The First Republic Bank “collapsed” again, the U.S. debt ceiling “laid a mine”, and the bulls sounded the “horn of counterattack” Huitong.com
- The rebound of spot gold is weak, and overall strength requires the Fed to give this hint Provider FX678 Yingwei Caiqing
- The price of gold fell below $2,000, focus on the US first quarter GDP provider FX678 this week Yingwei Caiqing
- View full coverage on Google News