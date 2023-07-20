Billions in aid for green steel – Robert Habeck delivers

But now the Brussels sign is there. The EU Commission approves the subsidy, the bottom line being two billion euros as desired – but in detail it is probably different than what you originally wanted at Thyssenkrupp. There are a total of two billion euros, according to the ministry 70 percent from the federal government, which is around 1.4 billion euros, 30 percent from the state, which would be around 600 million euros. However, the construction of the plant itself is only formally funded with 550 million euros. With the estimated costs of just 1.8 billion euros for the construction of the plant and additional costs that increase the investment sum to over 2 billion euros, there would remain a gap of almost 1.5 billion euros.

