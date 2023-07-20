Home » Searches in Tuzla Canton | Info
Searches in Tuzla Canton | Info

Police searched residential buildings in Tuzla, Kalesija, Živinice, Gradačac and Gračanica, cars and people using them and found weapons, ammunition and drugs, the cantonal Ministry of the Interior announced today.

Source: Fena/Alma Zukanović

An “M-48” rifle, two pistols, 13 6.53-millimeter bullets, an air rifle, several packages of drugs, three digital scales for accurate measurement and other items that are brought in connection with criminal acts and can be used as evidence in the later proceedings were found.

The acting prosecutors of the Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office of Tuzla Canton, as well as the competent courts, were informed about the results of the searches.

Work on documenting criminal offenses will continue, on which appropriate reports will be submitted.

Searches were carried out from July 18 to 20 with the aim of suppressing and preventing crimes related to drug abuse, illegal possession of weapons and explosive devices, and other crimes and misdemeanors.

(World/Srna)

