Bills and Competition Bill on the table of the Council of Ministers

Twenty-two articles in 21 pages, including attachments. It is the new decree to help businesses e families struggling with expensive billstoday on the table of Cdm. In addition to the scissor VAT on gasconfirmed at 5% also for the second quarter, to the expected contributions for households and businesses with an eye to the so-called energy-intensive ones, the draft of the provision being examined by the pre-council also includes rules on healthcare, payback on devices medici e taxman.

“Today, in Cabinet, the law that renews or reassigns trade concessions on public areas is awaited. We are satisfied because we have been waiting for this measure for some time. And we are grateful to Undersecretary Bitonci who had already announced the conclusion of the story to our States General “. He writes it, in a note, James Erricopresident of the Fever, the organization that brings together the street vendors of Confcommercio. “In recent years our investments have been at a standstill – he continues – because no one could reasonably invest in a concession without passable terms and conditions”.

“The Government – he continues – has evidently realized that behind the companies there are people and families who are now on their last legs. This attention is good. And let the parliamentary process be quick. We are left with the regret of having thrown away ten years prorogatory regime to return to an agreement that was already fully valid at the time Bitonci has prepared a text on which there was and is the agreement of the Regions, of the Anci and of the Associations”, he concludes Errico.

