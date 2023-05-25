Bills decree: green light to the Senate

Il bill decree obtains the definitive green light in the Senate without any amendment or additional article, respecting the text approved in the Chamber with the vote of confidence on 18 May. The Senate voted in favor of the government, with 99 votes in favor, 54 against and 2 abstentions, confirming confidence in the measure.

The new rules concern the purchase of electricity and natural gas, as well as health and tax compliance. The provision aims to guarantee concrete help to Italian families and businesses, in a time of economic difficulty and with the increase in energy costs.