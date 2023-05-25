Home » Bills decree: green light to the Senate
Business

Bills decree: green light to the Senate

by admin
Bills decree: green light to the Senate

Il bill decree obtains the definitive green light in the Senate without any amendment or additional article, respecting the text approved in the Chamber with the vote of confidence on 18 May. The Senate voted in favor of the government, with 99 votes in favor, 54 against and 2 abstentions, confirming confidence in the measure.

The new rules concern the purchase of electricity and natural gas, as well as health and tax compliance. The provision aims to guarantee concrete help to Italian families and businesses, in a time of economic difficulty and with the increase in energy costs.

See also  Lifts, the first closures arrive

You may also like

China-Russia trade hits record high

Gentiloni in Trento: “Ratifying the Mes priority: this...

Single parents pay off debts of more than...

DeSantis on the pitch, bad news for Trump...

Almost all employees lose their jobs

Gentiloni in Trento: “Ratifying the Mes priority: this...

Škoda Kamiq in commercial leasing: secure an offer...

Auto, Ferraris (S&P Global): «Liter test in the...

Russia needs a 6-day week, say economists

Conflavoro to the government: down costs, less taxes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy