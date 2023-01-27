Home Business Bills, the government changes the aid scheme: from April discounts to those who consume less
Business

by admin
ROMA – The Government will continue to support families and businesses how long the energy crisis will last to reduce the impact on gas and electricity bills. There will no longer be direct interventions on tariffs (such as the reduction of system charges or VAT), “but more efficient and more flexible mechanisms with respect to consumption trends, which guide families and reward virtuous behaviour”.

