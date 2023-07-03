Bio Suisse President Urs Brändli on high margins

“Unfair competition is taking place on the shelves”: organic president wants to make conventional food more expensive

Urs Brändli has headed the Bio Suisse association for twelve years. He advocates reflecting environmental costs in food prices. And he comments on the organic margins, the differences in the association and missed targets.

“The current organic prices are actually not the problem, but the very low prices for conventional foods,” says Bio-Suisse President Urs Brändli.

Image: Arthur Gamsa (Goldingen, 22. June 2023)

The ascent to the Gibelhof in Goldingen in St.Gallen is sweaty on this humid June day. But the view is worth the effort – agrees Bio-Suisse President Urs Brändli. With mineral water and elderberry syrup, the top organic official invites you to an interview. He explains why he can’t do much with the ongoing criticism of his label – and why conventional foods should actually be much more expensive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

