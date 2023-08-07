Biomedical and pharmacological research, three agreements for innovation

Il Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, recently approved the stipulation of three agreements for innovation in the field of research and the biomedical-pharmaceutical sector concerning the production of new vaccines and pain medicines for cancer patients, the creation of a platform for the diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from chronic-degenerative diseases and the creation of medical devices and food supplements for the prevention of degenerative eye diseases. The total investments are approx 23 million euros and will involve the Campania, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and Marche regions.

The projects

The first project, “Molecolar Interaction Studies Through Artificial Intelligence”, has as its objective scientific research in the bio-pharmaceutical field and the creation of vaccines and drugs based on more effective photoactivatable molecules. Presented by the consulting firm IT Imola in collaboration with Achilles Vaccines e Department of Biotechnology, Chemistry and Pharmacy of the University of Sienawill be built in the cities of Imola and Siena and provides for a total investment of 6,575,000 euros for which the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy makes over 1,300,000 euros available in funding.

The second project,“Innovative Platform for Translational Research”, presented byMediterranean Neurological Institute Neuromed in collaboration with University of Salerno, University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, National Research Council, Bollino IT and Bollino SpA, it concerns, in particular, the creation of an innovative platform based on the integration of preclinical digital imaging data, biochemistry and immunohistochemistry data and clinical and instrumental data of patients affected by chronic-degenerative pathologies for research in the field of translational medicine which will allow outline a more effective and personalized diagnostic-therapeutic path for the patient. The investments, for over 10,750,000 euros, will involve the cities of Caserta, Naples and Fisciano (Sa). The Ministry makes around 4,123,000 available in the form of a contribution to expenses.

The third project, presented by Techno-Bios laboratory in collaboration with CE.MON, FB Vision, Villa Julie and University of Sannio, aims to develop ophthalmic devices and nutraceutical formulations for the prevention and treatment of degenerative eye diseases such as, for example, glaucoma. The total investment is over 5,626,000 euros for which the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy makes approximately 2,160,000 euros available in subsidized loans. The agreements will be managed by Mediocredito Centrale on behalf of the Ministry. (Ticker)

