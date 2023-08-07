Harry and Meghan, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise: how much VIPs spend on security

The life of famous people is not all luxury, ease and benefits. There is also the inconvenience of being constantly exposed and subject to the morbid attentions of criminals. For this reason, VIPs, especially American ones, are willing to spend insane amounts of money just to guarantee themselves an adequate one security service. Figures even to six zeros to ensure the best personal bodyguards and state-of-the-art alarm systems, which guarantee their safety.

Beyonce e Jay-Z

The golden couple of the American music scene is certainly the one that spends the most on their own safety. In 2012 with the birth of the first child Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z hired new bodyguards by spending four millions dollars to ensure maximum safety for his family. With the arrival of the twins Rumi and Sir, born in 2017, the figure doubled to almost nine million dollars. But the American press reports that spending on personal security would increase dramatically in periods of tour by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who even pay (for months) five hundred bodyguards and security personnel just to feel protected.

Harry e Meghan

Astronomical figures also for the Sussexes, who seem to be obsessed with the security issue, so much so that Harry has even sued the British government to get his escort back when he returns to visit the Royal Family. According to US media, Harry and Meghan are paying $7.8 million for their personal protection. Bodyguards (two each for each family member) and security personnel vigilance outside the Montecito villa – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – as well as sophisticated video surveillance systems are just some of the cost items related to security. Without considering the extra expenses in the event of unscheduled trips and trips abroad, which require additional personnel and means.

Kim Kardashian

Seven million dollars a year is what Kim Kardashian spends on protection. The celebrity has doubled its annual spending on security after being violently assaulted robbery in a Paris apartment a few years ago and today she is unwilling to live that nightmare again. “She IS willing to pay whatever it takes to feel safe. Kim thinks this is the best money she’s ever spent in her life,” reports Naughtygossip.com, exclusively revealing how much she pays Kim Kardashian for her security. Four guards outside his villa every day 24 hours a day and as many bodyguards at his side when he’s around, without considering the alarm systems.

Tom Cruise

Among the famous people who spend the most in terms of security, there is certainly Tom Cruise who, alone, spends 2.6 million dollars to ensure protection. The bodyguards (two to three depending on public commitments and the place) follow him 24 hours a day – even at dinner, as documented by some photos of his recent trip to Italy – and in the last year the actor has even had to increase his personal escort due to death threats.

Johnny Depp

Bodyguards when on the move and at home and high-tech security systems in your home. Even Johnny Depp spares no expense when it comes to his safety, paying over $2 million a year for security. Money well spent judging by the service rendered by one of his bodyguards, Travis McGivern, who testified on his behalf in the trial, which pitted the actor against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga also spends two million dollars a year who, after having her loved ones kidnapped dogs last year, he decided to strengthen the security for himself and his animals. In addition to a trusted bodyguard who follows her around, the pop star pays monthly security guards to monitor her Los Angeles mansion and extra security personnel during tour periods. Everything you need to feel safe.

Angelina Jolie

Among the VIPs who spend the most on their own safety is Angelina Jolie. Although the actress is less of a star in the film scene and more socially engaged, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife doesn’t skimp on security. To ensure protection for his six children she is willing to spend over two million dollars a year on security systems, surveillance outside her home and personal bodyguards, who follow her at every opportunity.

David e Victoria Beckham

After the robbery suffered in March 2022 – while they were in their villa in the heart of London – David and Victoria Beckham have decided to strengthen their security, hiring new security personnel, personal bodyguards and new alarm systems. All for an annual expenditure of about a million pounds. The Beckhams even asked the West Oxfordshir district council for permission to be able to step up their security even outside their home.

Harry Styles

The British singer shells out a million pounds for bodyguards and special security systems to avoid bad episodes like the one he starred in two years ago. After his home was broken into, Harry Styles was even followed and threatened with a knife and this convinced him to switch personal bodyguards (assuming Mick Jagger’s) and to pay for an additional escort team.

Justin e Hailey Bieber

The pop star and model cannot move without having their bodyguards in tow. According to the American tabloids Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey spend a million dollars a year just to pay a team of bodyguard. Even the couple’s villa and the vehicles they use to move around, however, would be equipped with advanced security and geolocation systems to make them feel safe.

Madonna, Rihanna and the others

Stars of the caliber of Madonna and Rihanna spend much smaller, but still important, figures. The two singers pay $500,000 a year to maintain an adequate security service. Similar figure also for Jennifer Lopez, who entrusts his safety and that of his children to the Force Protection Agency, which employs ex-policemen or ex-military as bodyguards, spending about 42,000 dollars a month. Finally, there is Jennifer Aniston: it is rumored that the actress spends 20 thousand dollars a month on her personal escort, made up of the most trusted bodyguard in charge of the security of her home.

