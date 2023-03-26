Bischofszeller Patron has been preparing his exit for ten years – he says: “Today an entrepreneur has to deal with storms” The Bischofszell entrepreneur Daniel Hauri had planned his retreat for a long time. As a patron, he tried to find the balance between success, social responsibility and sustainability. The promotion of start-ups is particularly important to him.

Daniel Hauri is committed to the development of Thurgau as a business location. Image: PD

The multiple plugs and socket strips from Thurgau are used in all Swiss households. The products are developed at Max Hauri AG in Bischofszell and manufactured internationally. Company boss Daniel Hauri turned 70 last year. And on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Max Hauri AG, he decided to retire from active working life.