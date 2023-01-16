Focus on Bitcoin and the crypto world, after the number one cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization marked a rally that led it to cross the psychological threshold of $20,000 for the first time in more than two months, soaring beyond fee $21,000. At the moment, however, Bitcoin prices are advancing by 2% to around $21,163.
The cryptocurrency jumped 26.4% from the year low tested on Jan. 1 to $16,496.
Most of the gains came from last Tuesday when BTC was still hovering around $17,400.
The rally can be explained by traders’ bets (right or wrong) on an end to the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes in the wake of slowing inflation in the US, and therefore on a resurgence of appetite for risky assets.