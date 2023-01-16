Home Business Bitcoin also breaks through $21,000: a rally of over +25% since the beginning of the year
Business

Bitcoin also breaks through $21,000: a rally of over +25% since the beginning of the year

by admin

Focus on Bitcoin and the crypto world, after the number one cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization marked a rally that led it to cross the psychological threshold of $20,000 for the first time in more than two months, soaring beyond fee $21,000. At the moment, however, Bitcoin prices are advancing by 2% to around $21,163.

The cryptocurrency jumped 26.4% from the year low tested on Jan. 1 to $16,496.

Most of the gains came from last Tuesday when BTC was still hovering around $17,400.

The rally can be explained by traders’ bets (right or wrong) on ​​an end to the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes in the wake of slowing inflation in the US, and therefore on a resurgence of appetite for risky assets.

