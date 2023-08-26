Bizarre find in the basement: Winnie the Pooh original sketch found

An original 1926 sketch by Winnie the Pooh. HE Shepard

A forgotten sketch by Winnie the Pooh illustrator EH Shepard has been found in a basement.

The drawing was drawn in ink and pencil on a small card and dated 1958.

Chris Albury, an auctioneer and appraiser, said the drawing could sell for tens of thousands of pounds.

A missing drawing by famed Winnie the Pooh illustrator, EH Shepard, was recently found in a strange place – in the back of a cupboard, wrapped in a tea towel.

Sea CNN The sketch is an original, signed and dated by Shepard 1958. The drawing appears in the final pages of AA Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh.

Drawing found in attic

It was found in the basement of Christopher Foyle, the former owner of English bookstore chain Foyles, reports “The Telegraph“. Foyle died in 2022, and auction houses were valuing his belongings and antiques when the drawing was found, reports CNN.

The auctioneers said the drawing may have been misplaced or forgotten for decades.

Chris Albury, a senior auctioneer at auction house Dominic Winter, which will be handling the sale, told CNN the drawing is incredibly valuable.

“It’s worth tens of thousands of pounds,” he said.

In one press release The auction house has estimated the value of the sketch at between £20,000 and £30,000, which is around €23,000 to €34,000.

The sketch is a re-drawing by Shepard – the first example from 1925 was reportedly sold in New York in 2022 for over $200,000 (185,000 euros).

Winnie the Pooh: Almost as good as original drawing

“It’s not in the same league as the original drawing that was done for the book in the 1920s, but it’s the next best thing,” Albury told CNN. “It’s a fantastically poignant image that means so much to so many adults and children nearly a century after it was first published.”

The sketch will be auctioned off on September 27 along with other items from Foyle’s library, according to Dominic Winter’s website.

Famous Illustrations from Older Books or Comics have fetched thousands of euros at auction in recent years, but the Shepard drawing is worth more than many others.

Drawings by Quentin Blake, who illustrated much of the work of author Roald Dahl, have a value between 2500 (2300 euros) and 4000 dollars (3700 euros). A hand-painted collage of the eponymous character from Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar with about 10.000 Dollar rated (9200 Euro).

Auction house Dominic Winter did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request, which was made outside of normal business hours.

