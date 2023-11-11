Black Friday and Christmas Promotions: Free Coffee and Discounts on Cuban Shipping

Get ready to take advantage of the upcoming Black Friday and Christmas sales with Supermarket23’s special offers and promotions! For a limited time, when you place an order to Cuba for $150 USD or more, you’ll receive a complimentary package of Domino Espresso 100% Coffee, ground pure. Due to a decrease in coffee production in Cuba, this offer is a unique opportunity to enjoy free coffee with your purchase.

To get your free coffee, simply look for products marked with the “PROMO YEYA” label. This offer is applicable to orders nationwide, but act quickly as it is subject to stock availability. Some exclusions apply, so make sure to check the details before making your purchase.

In addition to the free coffee offer, Supermarket23 is also offering discounts on various products, including imported organic white eggs, chicken thighs, sausages, pork leg, milk powder, natural soap, pasta, sunflower oil, wheat flour, condensed milk, and ground beef.

Stay tuned for more updates on new promotions and offers. For the full list of products and promotions, click on the link provided. Don’t miss out on these exciting deals and get ready to make the most of the holiday season with Supermarket23!

Share this: Facebook

X

